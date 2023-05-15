CHEAT SHEET
Local NYC News Anchor Fired for Dropping C-Word on Hot Mic: Report
Longtime local New York City news anchor Ken Rosato was dropped by ABC 7 earlier this month after making an unsavory remark on a live mic. A source told Page Six Monday that Rosato called his co-anchor, Shirleen Allicot, the c-word—which got picked up on a hot mic and led station bosses to “immediately” fire Rosato. Page Six contacted an ABC 7 spokesperson on Sunday to confirm, to which they replied, “no comment.” Rosato’s agent also wouldn’t confirm or deny the anchor’s use of the word, but had previously shot down swirling rumors that Rosato had been fired for uttering a racist remark to Allicot. Rosato had been with ABC 7 for 20 years.