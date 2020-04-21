CHEAT SHEET
    Anchor Declares COVID Patient Dead While Playing Footage of Him Leaving Hospital

    LAZARUS

    Blake Montgomery

    ABC7 New York

    An ABC7 New York anchor said Tuesday that a 26-year-old profiled by the station had died of COVID-19 after going into a coma. Jack Allard is not, however, dead, and the station even rolled footage of him walking out of the hospital into welcoming arms while anchor Bill Ritter his supposed demise. Ritter said of Allard, “After spending time on a ventilator and five full weeks in the hospital, the governor announced that Jack has died.” Immediately after, the station played audio of New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy saying, “It was a long month, but slowly Jack rebounded. Last Thursday he was clapped out by the doctors and nurses who saved his life.” Ritter apologized later in the broadcast: “I feel horrible. Jack is very much alive. Jack, we love you.”