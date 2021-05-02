ABC Anchor Fact-Checks GOP Senator’s False Claim About Infrastructure Spending
CORRECT THE RECORD
ABC News anchor Martha Raddatz immediately corrected Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) on Sunday when he tossed out a falsehood on the Biden administration’s infrastructure proposal. In recent weeks, Republicans have repeatedly claimed that only six percent of the $2 trillion spending plan is devoted to “traditional” infrastructure, something that fact-checkers have found to be untrue.
With Republican senators unveiling a $548 billion counteroffer, Barrasso repeated the false claim on ABC’s This Week, claiming that while “only six percent of the money goes to bridges and things,” the rest of Biden’s plan is focused on “electric cars.” Raddatz immediately corrected the record.
“The six percent for roads and bridges figures you and other GOP leaders have cited has been fact-checked multiple times. The total amount for what you have called traditional infrastructure, roads, bridges, waterways, public transit is more than 25 percent of the Biden plan,” she noted. The Republican lawmaker, for his part, did not object to the fact check.