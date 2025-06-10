ABC News cut ties with senior national correspondent Terry Moran on Tuesday after he sent out a fiery X post that blasted Donald Trump aide Stephen Miller as a “world-class hater.”

“We are at the end of our agreement with Terry Moran and based on his recent post—which was a clear violation of ABC News policies—we have made the decision to not renew,” an ABC News spokesperson said on Tuesday. “At ABC News, we hold all of our reporters to the highest standards of objectivity, fairness and professionalism, and we remain committed to delivering straightforward, trusted journalism.”

Moran was suspended on Sunday after he posted a since-deleted lengthy analysis at midnight the previous night. It described Miller as "a man who is richly endowed with the capacity for hatred." The post said Trump's hatred "was only a means to an end, and that end is his own glorification. That's his spiritual nourishment."

The post was widely condemned by Trump officials, and press secretary Karoline Leavitt called it “unhinged and unacceptable.”

ABC said on Sunday that it “stands for objectivity and impartiality in its news coverage and does not condone subjective personal attacks on others.”

“The post does not reflect the views of ABC News and violated our standards—as a result, Terry Moran has been suspended pending further evaluation,” a spokesperson said at the time.

Moran’s ouster marked a sudden turn of events for the ascendant ABC News star, who most recently secured the first network interview with Trump since he took office in January. Trump told the anchor he “picked” him over other stars like George Stephanopoulos and David Muir.

It was ABC’s first interview with Trump since it settled with the president for $16 million in December in his defamation suit.