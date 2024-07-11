ABC Boss Reportedly ‘Furious’ at George Stephanopoulos for Biden Outburst
LOSING THEIR COOL
ABC has denied allegations that a network head was “furious” after a video emerged of George Stephanopoulos saying he didn’t think President Joe Biden could serve another term. In the TMZ video, a passerby in New York asked Stephanopoulos if he believed Biden should step down. “I don’t think he can serve four more years,” the ABC host responded. The video allegedly infuriated Debra O’Connell, head of news at ABC, and according to Radar Online, she said, “He is a newsman who is expected to be objective.” Following the TMZ video, ABC reportedly launched an internal probe, resulting in Stephanopoulos apologizing for his remarks. A spokesperson for ABC News denied the Radar Online report and told the New York Post, “This is absolutely not true.” In his interview with Biden, the first televised sitdown with the president since his disastrous debate against former president Donald Trump, Stephanopoulos gave the president the chance to speak frankly about his performance and candidacy. “If the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race,’ I’d get out of the race,” Biden said. “The Lord Almighty’s not coming down.”