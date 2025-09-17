ABC ‘Indefinitely’ Pulls the Plug on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

ABC has indefinitely pulled Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show following his comments on Charlie Kirk.

“‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ will be pre-empted indefinitely,” an ABC spokesperson told CNN.

The shock move comes shortly after Nexstar, which operates ABC-affiliated stations, said it would not air Kimmel’s show “for the foreseeable future” over “comments made by Mr. Kimmel concerning the killing of Charlie Kirk.”

Earlier in the day, FCC Chairman Brendan Carr threatened to take away ABC’s broadcasting license in an interview with right-wing YouTuber Benny Johnson.

Carr claimed that Kimmel had played into a “narrative” that Kirk’s suspected shooter was a “MAGA or Republican motivated person,” citing Monday night’s monologue.

However, the clip in question does not feature Kimmel “explicitly” characterizing Robinson as MAGA or Republican.

Kimmel actually says, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

This is sick. @jimmykimmel is explicitly stating that MAGA killed Charlie Kirk and is victim blaming the assassination on Charlie’s movement. It’s definitionally evil and a malicious lie. Kimmel must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/PznwF4lgQl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 17, 2025