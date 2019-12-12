ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN Announce First Four Democratic Primary Debates of 2020
The Democratic National Committee announced on Thursday a slate of new Democratic primary debates scheduled for the lead-up to the first major primary state votes in 2020.
CNN and The Des Moines Register will host a debate on Jan. 14 in Iowa, weeks before the state’s caucuses. ABC News will host a debate on Feb. 7 in New Hampshire, in partnership with Apple News and WMUR-TV, days before the state’s vote. Then MSNBC and NBC News will co-sponsor a debate in Las Vegas with local digital media nonprofit The Nevada Independent, on Feb. 19, just days before the Nevada caucus. And finally, CBS News will host a debate in South Carolina on Feb. 25 with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute days before the Palmetto State’s primary.
The Democratic National Committee, which dictates some rules for each debate, has been relatively mum about the dates and qualifications for this round of debates, and has yet to announce its rules yet for candidates to qualify. In past races, the presidential field whittled significantly after the early states of Iowa, New Hampshire, and Nevada. But the number of self-funded billionaire candidates this election may create a larger debate group.