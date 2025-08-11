ABC News anchor Linsey Davis has revealed her years-long battle with fibroids, noncancerous tumors that develop in the uterus, in a candid interview with People. “I suffered in silence,” Davis said. Her battle with fibroids began 13 years ago, with Davis’ OB-GYN informing her that she may experience problems with childbirth. Davis gave birth to her first child without any complications, but her condition worsened. “Fast forward six years... I just started having really drastically bad periods that would last for maybe two weeks,” she said. Davis underwent a myomectomy to remove six fibroids, but the problem persisted, with Davis later discovering 13 more fibroids, leading her to make the difficult decision to undergo a hysterectomy to remove her uterus, which is the only way to cure the condition. “I feel confident that my life will be better,” said Davis, whose surgery is set for Aug. 15. As her battle with fibroids comes to an end, Davis wants to raise awareness about the condition. “Before now, I just normalized it and endured and persisted with a lot of discomfort,” she explains. “If I had known earlier what I was dealing with and known other people’s stories, I wouldn’t have felt like I was suffering silently or embarrassed about what I was going through.”