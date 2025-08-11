U.S. News

ABC News Anchor, 47, Reveals Secret Health Battle

‘SUFFERED IN SILENCE’

Linsey Davis broke her silence on her painful, years-long health journey

Annie Bang
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Chief anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York City joined by World News Tonight anchor David Muir, ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis, and ABC News powerhouse political team reporting and providing analysis on the presidential election, the Senate, House of Representatives and gubernatorial races across the country and the balance of power. The team will cover the latest voting results, including the status of absentee, mail-in and early voting, as well as polling, candidates and voter reactions on the issues.
Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images

ABC News anchor Linsey Davis has revealed her years-long battle with fibroids, noncancerous tumors that develop in the uterus, in a candid interview with People. “I suffered in silence,” Davis said. Her battle with fibroids began 13 years ago, with Davis’ OB-GYN informing her that she may experience problems with childbirth. Davis gave birth to her first child without any complications, but her condition worsened. “Fast forward six years... I just started having really drastically bad periods that would last for maybe two weeks,” she said. Davis underwent a myomectomy to remove six fibroids, but the problem persisted, with Davis later discovering 13 more fibroids, leading her to make the difficult decision to undergo a hysterectomy to remove her uterus, which is the only way to cure the condition. “I feel confident that my life will be better,” said Davis, whose surgery is set for Aug. 15. As her battle with fibroids comes to an end, Davis wants to raise awareness about the condition. “Before now, I just normalized it and endured and persisted with a lot of discomfort,” she explains. “If I had known earlier what I was dealing with and known other people’s stories, I wouldn’t have felt like I was suffering silently or embarrassed about what I was going through.”

Read it at People
Annie Bang

Annie Bang

Breaking News Intern

annie.bang@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now