ABC News Apologizes for Airing Fake Syria Bombing Video
ABC News apologized on Monday for airing a video that purportedly showed a recent Turkish attack on Kurdish civilians in Syria but was actually taken at a Kentucky gun range in 2017. “We’ve taken down video that aired on World News Tonight Sunday and Good Morning America this morning that appeared to be from the Syrian border immediately after questions were raised about its accuracy,” the network tweeted on Monday. “ABC News regrets the error.”
During Sunday’s broadcast of World News Tonight, anchor Tom Llamas and foreign correspondent Ian Panell claimed ABC News had obtained video of what “appears to show the fury of the Turkish attack on the border town of Tal Abyad” on Oct. 11. Gizmodo reported that the video’s authenticity was first questioned by right-wing Twitter users, who compared the ABC broadcast with YouTube clips of a Kentucky military gun demonstration.