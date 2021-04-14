ABC News Appoints Kimberly Godwin President, First Black Woman to Lead Major Broadcast News Network

Read it at The New York Times
Kimberly Godwin has been appointed president of ABC News, becoming the first Black woman to run a major broadcast news network. “I am honored to take on this stewardship and excited for what we will achieve together,” she said in a statement. She will leave her current role as CBS’ executive vice president of news and begin the new job in May, when current president James Goldston formally steps down. Goldston announced he would leave in January. Godwin’s ascension comes amid a broader reshuffling of the TV news industry. Rashida Jones became the first Black woman to lead a major cable news network in December when she was promoted to president of MSNBC. CNN president Jeff Zucker said he would depart the network by the end of 2021.