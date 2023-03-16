ABC News Boss Kim Godwin Still Doesn’t Know Who’s In Charge
WHO’S TO SAY?
In a lengthy sitdown with Vanity Fair, ABC News president Kim Godwin seemed uncertain over who exactly she reports to amid Disney’s continued reshuffling since Bob Iger retook the reins. “The bottom line is, I really don’t know, right?” she said. “Our corporation is trying to figure it out, and trying to figure out who reports to who. What I do know is I’m still leading ABC News, and I have the support of both of my bosses.” It followed a Confider report from earlier this month noting Godwin was “apoplectic” after being told she would report to Debra O’Connell, the company’s president of networks and TV business operations, instead of her previous boss Dana Walden. Godwin told Vanity Fair that “as of this day, right now,” she does not report to O’Connell, but conceded “there are a lot of moving parts, and I’m not privy to those conversations.”