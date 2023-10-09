CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
ABC News Settles Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit Involving Ex-‘GMA’ Producer
RESOLVED
Read it at The Wall Street Journal
ABC News has settled with a former Good Morning America producer who accused one of the show’s former executive producers of sexual misconduct, according to The Wall Street Journal. Kirstyn Crawford sued ABC News and Michael Corn in August 2021, alleging Corn sexually assaulted her in an Uber and his hotel room during a business trip in 2015. Corn, now the top executive of NewsNation, has denied the claims. In a joint statement to the Journal, the Disney-owned network commended Crawford for “courageously speaking out about her experience at ABC News,” while Crawford thanked ABC for its “prompt” response to her claims.