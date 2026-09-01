ABC Reality Star Found Dead in Sober House

A reality TV actor, known for a viral episode of “Wife Swap,” was found dead in a sober living residence in Pennsylvania after a long battle with alcohol addiction. A county coroner confirmed James Cuda’s death to TMZ. He was 53. He played a gay nanny named “Princess” who took care of a child from the wild family bunch—a staple of the series. The Christian mother who traded her Michigan Amish farm for his family’s Las Vegas home from her Michigan Amish farm ended up kicking him out of their house, saying that being gay was disgusting. The audience’s outrage made the episode infamous. Cuda’s costar, Marissa Zdazinsky, had been helping him get sober. She posted about his death on Instagram, calling it “the saddest moment” of her life. Marissa said that trying to help him through his issues wasn’t easy for her and her husband.