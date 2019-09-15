CHEAT SHEET
ABC’s George Stephanopoulos Confronts Ted Cruz on His Former Anti-Trump Stance: ‘Were You Just Wrong Then?’
At the tail-end of a Sunday interview on ABC’s This Week, anchor George Stephanopoulos confronted Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) with his previous claims that then-candidate Donald Trump was a “pathological liar” and a “bully,” asking the former GOP presidential candidate to explain his current full-throated support for the president.
“You said ‘imagine what will happen in the next five years if he were president,’” the ABC host said. “Now you’re supporting him for re-election. He’s unified the Republican Party behind him as well. How do you explain that? Were you just wrong then? What changed?”
Cruz, meanwhile, insisted that “results matter” and that Trump has “delivered on policy,” pointing to tax cuts and deregulation. “Those are real results and so, listen, yes, in 2016 I had a vigorous primary where we had a significant contest,” he continued. “The people decided. The election is over. Donald Trump is our president and I had a job to do—represent 28 million Texans and I’ve done that each and every day and I’m proud of the results that working together we’ve been able to produce.”