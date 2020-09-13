ABC Host Forced to Remind Trump Adviser of COVID Death Toll After He Knocks Biden on Swine Flu
CAN’T COMPARE
ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos on Sunday pushed back on Trump campaign adviser Jason Miller’s claim that former Vice President Joe Biden did “everything wrong” during the 2009 swine flu pandemic, pointing out that H1N1 deaths were only a fraction of COVID-19’s death toll.
Predicting on ABC’s This Week that there will be a coronavirus vaccine this year and that’s “unheard of,” Miller lauded Trump for cutting through “all the bureaucratic nonsense” before claiming Biden would rely on “bureaucrats” and “swamp monsters” to handle the crisis. “Americans don’t want someone like Joe Biden who did everything wrong the last time they had a chance,” Miller added.
“I want to move on. I would point out only 17,000 people died during the swine flu. It’s up to almost 200,000 people from the coronavirus,” Stephanopoulos reminded the Trump flack. Back in April, the Washington Post’s fact checker gave President Trump “Four Pinocchios” over his repeated claims that the Obama administration’s response to H1N1 was “a disaster.”