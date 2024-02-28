ABC News President Calls Trump’s Comments ‘As Racist As They Come’
‘MIND BLOWING’
Donald Trump’s suggestion last Friday that Black people like him because of his numerous indictments was “as racist as they come,” ABC News President Kimberly Godwin wrote in an email to staff the following day, Semafor reported Tuesday. “No matter one’s politics, the fact that a person running for President of the United States made these remarks period—but also to a public crowd—and with so many black people present—and that they stand with him—is mind blowing. Shocking,” wrote Godwin, who is Black. Trump, who has been indicted for 91 felonies in four jurisdictions, similarly claimed at the South Carolina gala hosted by the Black Conservative Foundation that his mugshot in a Georgia RICO case has helped him appeal to Black voters. A network spokesperson told Semafor that Godwin’s description of Trump’s comments was “part of a larger editorial conversation” about covering them. One ABC News story called the remarks “widely criticized,” and cited Cedric Richmond, a co-chair of President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign, who labeled them “just plain racist.” Another described Trump’s comments as “racially charged.”