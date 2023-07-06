Abducted 2-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Detroit Alley

The body of an abducted 2-year-old Michigan girl was found late Wednesday, marking a grim end to a desperate three-day search.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee announced at a late-night press conference that federal investigators found the body of Wynter Smith in the Detroit area. The toddler had been missing since early Monday morning, when police issued an Amber Alert after she was allegedly taken by her mother’s ex-boyfriend following an attack at her home.

The mother, Symari Cole, was treated at a hospital and released for injuries sustained during the alleged attack.

Her ex-boyfriend, Rashad Trice, was apprehended later Monday in a stolen car, police said, but there was no sign of little Wynter. Search efforts were ramped up at that time to locate the missing tot, with the FBI and local police offering a $25,000 reward.

But according to Fox 2 Detroit, investigators soon found the 2-year-old’s remains in an alley near a home on the city’s east side. They were reportedly led to that location by data in the suspect’s phone showing he’d spent time in the area.

“This is not the outcome we were hoping for, and our hearts go out to Wynter’s family,” FBI acting special agent in charge Devin Kowalski told reporters.

He said authorities would not be releasing any further information at this time to “preserve the integrity of the prosecution.”

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee lamented that there was “no good news” to come out of the search. “Our hearts are with the family of Wynter Cole Smith,” Sosebee said. “We saw a tremendous amount of support for this family... I promise that the family will get the justice they deserve.”

“Lansing’s collective heart is broken tonight. Many of us have spent the last few days praying, seeking answers, and hoping for the best outcome. There are no words of comfort tonight. Just sadness. Just anger. Just continued prayers for the family,” state senator Sarah Anthony wrote on social media.

Trice, 26, was arraigned Wednesday on multiple charges including criminal sexual conduct, home invasion, unlawful imprisonment and domestic violence.