Abducted Ukrainian Kids Found on Russian Adoption Site: Report
SOUL-CRUSHING
Four Ukrainian children who were taken into Russia in the early days of Moscow’s full-scale invasion have been found listed for adoption on a Russian website—with no mention of them being Ukrainian, according to a new report. The Financial Times reports that the children, aged 8 to 15, are all listed in Ukraine’s database of missing kids. But on the Russian adoption site, one of them has been given a new name and a different age, and none of the kids are described as being from Ukraine. While they were apparently taken from state children’s homes in occupied territories of Ukraine, all four of them still have relatives and guardians in the country. Family members reportedly had no idea of their whereabouts and declined to comment to the FT for fear of jeopardizing the children’s return home. Earlier this month, The New York Times reported that 46 kids living in a children’s home in Ukraine’s occupied Kherson region were taken to Russia by Russian officials who then gave the children Russian citizenship. The Financial Times reports that it found 17 of those children on the Russian adoption site.