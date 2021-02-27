Abigail Breslin Mourns Dad’s Death From COVID
‘HE LOVED LIFE’
Actress Abigail Breslin’s father has died after a three-week battle with COVID-19—leaving her “in shock and devastation.” The Signs and Zombieland star revealed on Feb.10 that her 78-year-old dad, Michael, a telecommunications consultant, had been infected and was on a ventilator. In a statement late Friday, she said, “At 6:32 PM EST, my sweet, perfect, amazing, heroic, wonderful dada passed away after my family and I said goodbye. It was COVID-19 that cut my sweet daddy's life too short.” The 24-year-old added that he “was a hilarious, boisterous, tenacious, rebellious, intelligent, sweet, incredible human being. He loved life. He loved his family. He loved taking pictures and flying planes and good dinners and music from the 50’s and 60’s and good couches and Kenyan mountain coffee and funny YouTube videos and email threads and weird poems and politics and he loved me and he loved my brothers and he loved my mom.”