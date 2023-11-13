Abigail Spanberger Ditches House Seat to Run for Virginia Guv
‘A CROSSROADS’
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) launched a 2025 bid for Virginia governor on Monday, announcing that she would not run for a fourth term in the House next year. In a campaign video, she vowed to “bring people together” at a time when the U.S. is at “a crossroads” and promised to lower drug prices, help the middle class, and reduce inflation. She also cited her political opponents, who were “focus[ed] on banning abortion and books.” Spanberger’s move comes less than a week after Virginia Democrats secured a majority in both of the state’s legislative bodies, crippling Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who can’t run for another term in 2024 under the state’s constitution. The Associated Press reported that Spanberger’s likely challengers include Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney (D), State Attorney General Jason Miyares (R), and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R).