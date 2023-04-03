Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old Says School Ignored Warnings in $40M Lawsuit
‘PHYSICAL PAIN AND MENTAL ANGUISH’
A Virginia teacher who was shot by one of her 6-year-old students has filed a $40 million lawsuit alleging that school administrators failed to act on several warnings that the boy had a firearm in his possession, according to a report. First-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner, 25, was left with serious injuries to her hand and chest when she was shot by the child with a 9mm handgun at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News on Jan. 6. Her lawsuit alleges that the school’s assistant principal, Ebony Parker ,decided to “breach her assumed duty” to protect Zwerner “despite multiple reports that a firearm was on school property and likely in [the] possession of a violent individual.” The case, which also names other school officials as defendants, adds that administrators knew the child “had a history of random violence” and that Zwerner now lives with “physical pain and mental anguish” as a result of the attack.