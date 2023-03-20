Virginia Teacher Shot by 6-Year-Old Breaks Silence on Recovery
‘A POSITIVE OUTLOOK’
The first-grade teacher who was badly wounded trying to confiscate a firearm from one of her 6-year-old students in January is speaking out for the first time, telling NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie about the difficult recovery process so far. “I’ve been doing okay. You know, it’s been challenging,” Abigail Zwerner said in a clip of the forthcoming interview shared Monday. “I’ve gone through a lot of obstacles and challenges. Some days are not-so-good days, where I can’t get up out of bed. Some days are better than others, where I’m able to get out of bed and make it to my appointments.” The teacher, who underwent multiple operations after being shot in her left hand and upper chest, added that she’s trying to keep “a positive outlook on what’s happened and where my future’s heading.” Zwerner’s attorney, Diane Toscano, reiterated that she plans to file a lawsuit on behalf of her client, noting that she and two other teachers tried to alert administrators to the boy’s troubling behavior prior to the Jan. 6 shooting. Zwerner’s full interview will air on Tuesday’s episode of Today.