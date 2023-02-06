Teacher Shot by 6-Yr-Old Had Raised Red Flags: ‘I Do Not Feel Comfortable’
NEGLIGENCE
The Virginia teacher who was shot by her 6-year-old student had reported the child’s behavior multiple times before he brought a gun to class. Abigail Zwerner emailed administrators on Nov. 22, two months before the shooting, to report his volatile behavior, including pushing a student to the floor and sticking his middle finger up to a classmate. “As of today, I do not feel comfortable with him returning to my classroom,” she wrote to the principal and assistant principal, according to 13News Now. Administrators also ignored a teacher’s concern that the boy had written a note telling her he wanted to light her on fire and watch her die. Zwerner had tried to meet with the boy’s parents but it’s not clear if that happened. Principal Briana Foster Newton and assistant principal Ebony Parker have resigned in the fallout since the shooting, as Zwerner reportedly weighs legal action.