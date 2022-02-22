Abortion Is No Longer a Crime in Colombia

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The New York Times
Colombia decriminalized abortion on Monday, following similar moves in Mexico and Argentina over the last two years. “This is historic,” Colombian advocate and attorney Mariana Ardila told The New York Times after the ruling by the country’s high court that no one can be prosecuted for terminating a pregnancy before 24 weeks. “And it means that many women, girls, and adolescents who were risking their lives in unsafe places, who were being criminalized, will now be protected.” The expansion of abortion access in Latin America comes even as it’s becoming more difficult to obtain one in the United States.