NBC, CBS, AMC Might Pull Productions Over New Abortion Laws

NBCUniversal, CBS/Showtime and AMC Networks joined other entertainment companies on Thursday in saying they may pull productions from Georgia and other states if restrictive new abortion laws take effect. “If any of these laws are upheld, it would strongly impact our decision-making on where we produce our content in the future,” NBCU said in a statement. CBS and Showtime said states that ban abortion after six or eight weeks “may not be viable locations for our future production.” Netflix, Disney and WarnerMedia had issued similar statements earlier. Georgia is a hub for television and film and could lose billions in an industry-wide boycott. But the companies are waiting for the outcome of legal challenges to the new laws before taking any action.