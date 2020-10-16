Abortion Rights Group Ditches Support for Feinstein After Praise of Lindsey Graham
THE BACKLASH
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has lost the support of abortion rights group NARAL after she hugged Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and praised his handling of the hearings for Supreme Court Justice nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The group said that the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee “offered an appearance of credibility to the proceedings that is wildly out of step with the American people. As such, we believe the committee needs new leadership.” Barrett is outspokenly anti-abortion and her nomination process was heavily criticized for being rammed through by Republicans just before the election. She will replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who had voted in favor of abortion rights. Feinstein praised Graham At the end of this week’s hearings, Feinstein called it “one of the best Senate hearings that I’ve participated in.”