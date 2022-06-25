Abortion Ruling Is a Start, But U.S. Needs to Go Further, Vatican Says
NOT FAR ENOUGH
The Vatican has celebrated the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. But religious leaders are encouraging to extend their idea of being pro-life to encompass life after birth as well. A statement shows their support for the decision, “the fact that a large country with a long democratic tradition has changed its position on this issue also challenges the whole world.” Being pro-life extends beyond concern for unborn children, though, the Vatican said. “This also means ensuring adequate sexual education, guaranteeing health care accessible to all and preparing legislative measures to protect the family and motherhood, overcoming existing inequalities," it said. “We need solid assistance to mothers, couples and the unborn child that involve the whole community, encouraging the possibility for mothers in difficulty to carry on with the pregnancy and to entrust the child to those who can guarantee the child’s growth.”