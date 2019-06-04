U.S Abortion Bans Are ‘Extremist Hate’ and ‘Torture,’ Says U.N. Commissioner

The United Nations deputy human-rights high commissioner has condemned the banning of abortion in some U.S. states as “extremist hate” that amounts to the torture of women. In an interview with The Guardian, Kate Gilmore said: “We have not called it out in the same way we have other forms of extremist hate, but this is gender-based violence against women, no question... It’s clear it’s torture—it’s a deprivation of a right to health.” Gilmore added that a committee of U.N. experts had already “independently declared the absolute prohibition of abortion… is against human rights.” The commissioner went on: “This is a crisis. It’s a crisis directed at women,” adding that the full extent of the bans hasn’t been felt yet.