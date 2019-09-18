CHEAT SHEET
LOWER AND LOWER
Number of Abortions in the U.S. Hits Lowest Since Legalization in 1973
The number of abortions across the United States has tumbled to its lowest level since legalization of the procedure in 1973. New figures released early Wednesday show that 862,000 abortions took place across the nation in 2017—down from 926,000 in 2014, and from over 1 million in 2011. The numbers were tallied by the Guttmacher Institute, a research group which supports abortion rights. They show that abortions are decreasing in all parts of the country, whether they're Republican-controlled states which are striving to restrict abortion access or in pro-choice Democratic states. The report states that one reason for the fall was that less women are becoming pregnant. Following the Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision which legalized abortion, the number of abortions in the U.S. rose steadily until it peaked at 1.6 million in 1990. It then went into steady decline, and the abortion rate is now less than half what is was in 1990.