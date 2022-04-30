Women and Children Evacuated From Besieged Steel Plant in Ukraine’s Mariupol
ESCAPE
At least 20 civilians have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant, the final territory of Mariupol that remains under Ukrainian control. Troops in the facility reported that the group—whose evacuation comes after Vladimir Putin ordered Russian forces last week to “block off this industrial area so that a fly cannot pass through”—is comprised of women and children; another 1,000 civilians are reportedly still trapped inside the refuge that has been subject to near constant bombing and squalor conditions. According to the BBC, Russian media reports said the group totaled 25 and did not confirm where they were transferred. Troops and civilians alike have been sheltering at the plant since early April as Russian forces hammered the port city. The Kyiv Independent reports that according to the mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, Russians have killed twice as many residents of the city (20,000) in two months as the Nazis did in two years.