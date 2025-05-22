U.S. News

Lincoln’s Blood-Stained Gloves Sell For Eye-Watering Amount at Auction

SEVEN FIGURES

The leather gloves were in the 16th president’s pocket the night he was assassinated.

Janna Brancolini
Janna Brancolini
Abraham Lincoln
Getty Images/AP

A pair of blood-stained gloves that were in Abraham Lincoln’s pocket the night he was assassinated have been sold at auction for $1.52 million, while a handkerchief he had that night went for $826,000. The grim artifacts were part of an auction held Wednesday at Freeman’s/Hindman in Chicago to pay off debts incurred nearly 20 years ago by the Lincoln Presidential Foundation in Springfield, Illinois. The foundation had taken out a loan to buy 1,540 items from a California collector back in 2007, but later struggled to raise the funds to pay it back. Wednesday’s auction featured 144 items, of which 136 sold for a total of $7.9 million. Lincoln was famously shot on the night of April 14, 1865, during a performance of Our American Cousin at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and died of his injuries the following morning. At Wednesday’s auction, a “Wanted” poster featuring photos of three suspects in the assassination conspiracy, led by John Wilkes Booth, sold for $762,500, far exceeding the expected price of $120,000. The earliest known sample of Lincoln’s handwriting, from a notebook in 1824, went for $521,200. The buyers’ identities were not immediately revealed.

A pair of blood-stained gloves that Abraham Lincoln had when he was assassinated at Freeman's
President Lincoln's blood-stained gloves sold for $1.52 million at auction. AP
Read it at New York Post
Janna Brancolini

Janna Brancolini

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
TrumplandICE Imprisons Danish Dad of 4 at Citizenship Interview
Josh Fiallo
PoliticsElon Musk Suffered Humiliating West Wing Tongue-Lashing: ‘F*** You! F*** You!’
Ewan Palmer
PoliticsHot Mic Catches Aftermath of Judge Ripping Trump’s Prosecutors a ‘New A**hole’
William Vaillancourt
exclusiveDisney CEO Told Hosts of ‘The View’ to Tone Down Trump-Bashing
Corbin Bolies
PoliticsWhite House Finally Spills on Trump’s Lavish Military Parade
Yasmeen Hamadeh