‘Accidental’ Gunfire Sparks Mass Panic at Atlanta Airport
WHOOPS
Several people were injured and panic ensued Saturday after a passenger’s gun went off in an “accidental discharge” at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s security screening area. The gunfire panicked travelers, who feared there was an active shooter in the TSA area. The shots rang out after a transportation safety officer conducting a bag search noticed a “prohibited item” in the X-ray of a passenger’s baggage. The officer opened the bag, and at that point the unidentified passenger “lunged into the bag and grabbed a firearm, at which point it was discharged,” the TSA said in a statement.
The passenger bolted out of the airport while visitors took to social media to alert others of a potential active shooter, causing all flights to Atlanta to be halted temporarily. Normal operations resumed after the Atlanta Police Department gave the OK around 3:20 p.m, according to the TSA. “Early reports indicate three people sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” read the statement. They later posted an update, saying there may be more injuries.