‘Absolutely Fabulous’ Star Says She Doesn’t Have a Lot of ‘Time Left’
British sitcom legend and Absolutely Fabulous star Joanna Lumley, 78, said she doesn’t have “all that amount of time left” and predicts her “time must be coming quite soon” as she discussed career-spanning achievements and mortality in an interview with My Weekly magazine, reported the Independent. Yet with age, Lumley said she has learned to get the most out of every day and stop worrying. “I used to panic when I was young, but as I’ve got older I’ve started literally to live day to day,” she said. “With age, you work out what matters. I always knew that good stuff would come along when I was older. When I was 18, I longed to be 30. When I was 30, longed to be 50. We mustn’t be led into thinking getting old is bad. Growing old is good.” She said that she doesn’t want to waste “a minute of being on this beautiful planet,” and she added that her “big message” to young people is to put their phones down. “You need time in your head. I’m so afraid we’re going to breed a generation who don’t know the world and don’t know how to talk,” she said.