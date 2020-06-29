Give Your Kitchen a Much Needed Makeover With These Premium Appliances
If there is any benefit to being stuck indoors more than normal, it’s the home reno projects people are finally crossing off their lists. Next up? The kitchen. Abt can help make this daunting process easy peasy lemon squeezy with its 84 years of experience, low price guarantee, and award-winning customer service.
Check out this Bosch 24” 800 series dishwasher, which will make quick work of all your dirty dishes. It comes with helpful features like a sanitize option that kills 99.9% of bacteria, intelligent sensors that ensure dishes come out clean, and a third rack that provides extra loading capacity. Also, unlike other dishwashers, the 800 series is as silent as a library.
Bosch 24" 800 Series Dishwasher
The FarmFresh system found in the Bosch 36” 800 series refrigerator can keep your leftovers and produce fresher, longer. This four component system will automatically balance temperature and humidity (it has pre-programmed settings for meat, cheese, and produce), slow down the ripening process, evenly circulate airflow to maintain consistent temperatures, and absorb tough food odors.
Bosch 800 Series 36" Refrigerator
If you are looking to upgrade more than your dishwasher or refrigerator, you can receive up to a $1,500 rebate with your purchase of additional qualifying Bosch kitchen appliances (the 100, 300, 500, 800, and Benchmark series are eligible). Happy renovating!
