Abt Is Offering Seriously Steep Discounts on Samsung’s Incredible Q60R Smart TV
Abt is a family owned business that has been in operation since 1936 and is one of the largest independent retailers of consumer electronics and appliances in the United States. Their unwavering commitment to complete customer satisfaction has paid off in numerous awards and the distinction of being Consumer Report's #1 retailer for large appliances. This holiday season Abt wants to help you upgrade your home cinematic experience with two amazing offers on a top-tier Samsung TV.
The Samsung QLED UHD Q60R Smart TV sports a sleek design,, upscales content to 4K resolution, has a dazzling range of over 1 billion colors, and can seamlessly integrate with any of your smart speakers or mobile devices. In addition, the Ambient Mode allows the Q60R blend into your room. With the use of the SmartThings app, the Q60R can showcase meaningful photos, display useful information like the weather or time, and has the mind-blowing ability to camouflage itself by mimicking the surface behind it! Abt is offering $800 off the Samsung 65-inch QLED Q60R and $1,502 off the Samsung 75-inch QLED Q60R with free shipping to boot. With all those midseason premieres and the big game coming up, now is the time for your living room cinematic experience to take a quantum leap!
Samsung Q60R 65" QLED Smart TV
Free Shipping
Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Sign up for our newsletter for more recommendations and deals. Curious about a specific product or brand? Let us know! If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.