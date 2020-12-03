There May Be One Person on Your Gift List You Forgot: Here Are Some Stunning Gifts Just for You
The holidays are a time for giving, so give yourself a gift that will make your life easier and more enjoyable. Abt’s wide selection of electronics and home appliances is just the thing to make you feel like a kid in a candy store. The selection could make your head spin, so start with these finds:
LG is known for its TVs, but its kitchen appliances are often overlooked. The LG Stainless Steel Microwave is everything a countertop microwave should be. On the outside, the microwave sports a sleek look with practical glass controls. The interior has an anti-bacterial coating and LG's Easy Clean—which resists food stains and allows clean-up that is free of chemicals or scrubbing.
LG Stainless Steel Countertop Microwave
Was $269
Free Shipping | Free Returns
After all these years, your dishwasher may be on its last legs. No fear, the Bosch 100 Series Dishwasher will be an excellent upgrade to your old kitchen friend. The sanitize option blasts dishes at a high temperature that kills 99.9% of bacteria. The real write-home-about-it feature is how it sounds: eighteen sound-reducing technologies work together to make sure your new dishwasher is seen but not heard.
Bosch 100 Series Dishwasher
Was $499
Free Shipping
