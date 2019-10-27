CHEAT SHEET
Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir: U.S. Operation Kills ISIS Spokesman in Separate Raid From Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi
The CIA targeted and killed ISIS spokesman Abu al-Hassan al-Muhajir in a separate raid, from the one that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, a U.S. official confirmed to The Daily Beast. “We never stopped patrolling, we never stopped analyzing intel and developing targets. We just slowed down during the Turkey invasion,” the official told The Daily Beast’s Spencer Ackerman. Newsweek reports that as Trump announced the death of Baghdadi, Hellfire missiles targeted Muhajir by Ayn al-Bayda, near Jarablus in Aleppo province. The operation that targeted Muhajir comes just one day after a raid targeted ISIS’ leader in the Idlib province of Syria, where Trump said he detonated a suicide vest as U.S. forces closed in. Muhajir was named ISIS spokesperson in 2016, according to Newsweek.