Academy Bans Will Smith From Attending Oscars for the Next Decade

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars and any other Academy events for 10 years as punishment for slapping Chris Rock.

His “unacceptable and harmful” behavior overshadowed the work being celebrated at the 94th Oscars and a ban will be a “step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests,” the Academy’s president and CEO wrote in an open letter after the board of governors met on Friday.

But president Dave Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson also apologized for not doing more to address Smith’s jaw-dropping behavior in the immediate aftermath. While the Academy claimed in the days after the ceremony that they asked Smith to leave but the actor refused, multiple outlets reported that it was more of a polite request than a forceful demand.

The Los Angeles Times reported Friday that Academy officials met with Smith’s publicist backstage shortly after the slap but there was no clear consensus on what to do. Eventually, the publicist was sent out during a commercial break to ask Smith what he thought about leaving. The actor, described by one source to the Times as being “out of his mind,” refused because he thought he could apologize and “make it right.”

“During our telecast we did not adequately address the situation in the room,” Rubin and Hudson said in their open letter Friday. “For this, we are sorry. This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers, and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short—unprepared for the unprecedented.”

The Academy also thanked Rock for “maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances.”