Academy Pledges to Be Less White

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Thursday night voted for a series of changes that aim to increase the diversity of its board and membership. The move comes after the recent uproar over the lack of diversity in Oscar nominations—all actors and actresses nominated to the acting categories are white for the second year in a row. “The Board’s goal is to commit to doubling the number of women and diverse members of the Academy by 2020,” read a statement posted on the Academy’s website.