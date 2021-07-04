Accident at Iowa Theme Park’s Raging River Ride Lands Four People in the Hospital
TROUBLED WATERS
An accident on the Raging River ride at Adventurland theme park in Iowa left four people hospitalized Saturday. Authorities say six riders were on a raft when it capsized. Of the four people hospitalized, three are in critical condition. WHO-TV reported that the ride was inspected on Friday and was apparently working fine, according to Adventureland officials. “It will remain closed for a thorough inspection,” Adventureland said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the affected families at this time.”
The Raging River sends riders through rapids on circular rafts. The ride was the site of another, fatal, incident back in 2016 when Steve Booher died just six days after starting his summer job at the park. Booher fell on the ride’s conveyor belt as he was helping riders exit one of the rafts. He fractured his skull, suffering a major brain injury, and died four days later. The theme park was fined a maximum of $4,500 by Iowa’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration for the incident.