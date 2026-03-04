Cause of Death of ‘Deadliest Catch’ Star, 25, Revealed

The cause of death of Deadliest Catch star Todd Meadows has been revealed. Meadows, the ship’s deckhand, died on Feb. 25, at age 25. The U.S Coast Guard said on Tuesday Meadows died after he was reported to have fallen overboard around 170 miles north of Dutch Harbor, Alaska. He was recovered unresponsive by the crew around 10 minutes after going overboard. “Efforts to resuscitate Meadows were unsuccessful, and the crew brought his body to Dutch Harbor,” Chief Petty Officer Travis Magee, a spokesperson with the Coast Guard’s Arctic District, said. The Coast Guard is investigating. Deadliest Catch, which airs on Discovery, follows crab fishermen as they work in one of the world’s most harsh environments. Meadows, from Montesano, Washington, was the newest member of the cast of the reality show. Captain Rick Shelford called it “the most tragic day” in the boat’s history, noting that “though we lost him far too soon, his legacy will live on through his children and in every memory we carry of him.” Meadows is survived by his children’s mother, Kennady Harvey, and three sons. “Not only were you my children’s father but you were my best friend,” Harvey posted on Facebook. Meadows’ family has started a GoFundMe to “help ease the financial burden in the months ahead” that includes funeral expenses. It has raised over $36,000 of a $45,000 target.

AP