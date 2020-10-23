Accused Cannibal Killer Told Cops His Victim Wanted to Be Killed: Court Testimony
MAKES PERFECT SENSE
A Michigan man accused of killing a 25-year-old college student and consuming parts of his body last year claimed to police that he had simply done what the victim asked him to do, according to testimony made in court Friday, MLive reports. Mark D. Latunski is said to have openly admitted to the grisly slaying of 25-year-old Kevin Bacon last winter, but he told investigators it came after a “lengthy discussion” between the pair about Bacon previously being suicidal, according to Michigan State Police Detective James Moore. The two met through a dating app before Latunski stabbed Bacon in the back, suspended him from ceiling rafters, and cut his throat, only to later slice off his testicles and consume them, police said.
Latunski, who appeared in court by video Friday after being found mentally fit to stand trial, told police that after Bacon opened up to him about his suicidal feelings, “the discussion began about how Latunski could make Mr. Bacon’s body disappear,” Moore said. “Latunski said once the idea was suggested that Mr. Bacon said, ‘Ok. Do it.’” “Latunski realized Mr. Bacon was not dead and he did not want Mr. Bacon to suffer,” Moore added. “He then took the knife and slit Mr. Bacon’s throat.”