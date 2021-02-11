Capitol Rioter Wants to Travel Interstate So He Can Get a Ski Resort Job
LUCKY FOR SOME
Mark Sahady, an accused Capitol rioter and founder of an anti-LGBTQ group known for its “Straight Pride” march in Boston, must be given permission to leave Massachusetts so he can find work as a ski instructor, his lawyer argued Thursday. Sahady, 46, was fired from his job after his arrest, the lawyer said, and his release requirements prevent him from traveling around New England. Sahady is accused of coordinating travel for a group ahead of Jan. 6. In a tweet, he allegedly said it was “to support the legitimate President, Donald Trump, and show Democrats what they will be facing if they continue to try and steal the Presidency.”
On Thursday, Sahady’s lawyer said his client is not paid for his Army Reserve duty and needed to find work. “I only know of one ski resort in Massachusetts. Vermont and New Hampshire have many resorts—he ought to be able to go there,” he said. A judge is reviewing the request.
Attorneys for another Capitol rioter, Texas winemaker Chris Grider, asked a court to revoke his detention on Thursday. His lawyer alleged Grider—who showed up to the riot with a giant “Don’t Tread On Me” flag—“no longer cares about politics or who is President of the United States.”