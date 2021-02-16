Accused Capitol Rioters Are Pissed ‘Antifa’ Is Getting Credit for Attack
ANTIFA-GETABOUTIT
As top Republicans attempt to sweep the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol under the rug by blaming it on “antifa,” one group apparently isn’t happy with that: the Trump fans charged in the riot themselves. As HuffPost reported Tuesday, some awaiting trial for their alleged roles in the riot are taking to social media to take credit, against the best wishes of some top Republicans. “It was not Antifa at the Capitol,” Brandon Straka, an organizer of the rally, wrote on Twitter, according to his charging documents. “It was freedom loving Patriots who were DESPERATE to fight for the final hope of our Republic because literally nobody cares about them. Everyone else can denounce them. I will not.” Another alleged rioter, Jonathan Mellis, wrote on Facebook, “We proudly take responsibility for storming the Castle. Antifa and BLM or [sic] too pussy … We are fighting for election integrity. They heard us,” according to HuffPost.