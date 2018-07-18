Accused Child-Killer Charged With Murder and Molestation in Cold Case

Indiana authorities formally charged John D. Miller, the man who allegedly raped and killed an 8-year-old girl in 1988, with child molestation and murder, according to IndyStar. The 59-year-old was arrested Sunday and admitted to kidnapping April Tinsley 30 years ago in Fort Wayne, police said. Law enforcement tracked down Miller by matching DNA evidence left at the crime scene to DNA found in his trash. The alleged child killer’s biological data also matched used condoms that were found with threatening notes by little girls’ bicycles in 2004. “I am the same person that kidnapped, raped and killed April Tinsley. You are my next victim,” the notes read. Janet Tinsley, the victim’s mother, told the Journal-Gazette that she hopes Miller gets the death penalty if convicted. “If he does get the electric chair or the gas chamber or whatever, I’m going to be there and I’m going to be pushing the button,” Tinsley said. “I want to be the last face he sees,” the mother added. Miller is scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning for an initial hearing.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10