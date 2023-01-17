Accused Crypto Thief ‘Razzlekhan’ Scores New Tech Job
RESUME GAP
Heather Morgan, a rapper known as “Razzlekhan” who was charged last year with her husband for allegedly laundering $4.5 billion in stolen crypto, has a new in-person job, her attorney revealed in a court filing on Tuesday. Morgan, who has been under 24-hour home detention, “has sought to be productive” while her legal troubles play out, the filing said, and “has received an offer to work for a technology company in the role of growth marketing and business development specialist.” A judge ruled on Tuesday that Morgan will be allowed to work from the employer’s office from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. three days per week, though the name of the company was not revealed. Prosecutors did not object to changing the terms of Morgan’s pretrial release.