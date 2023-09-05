Accused Gilgo Beach Killer Stiffed His Exec Assistant, Authorities Say
PAY UP
Architect and accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann is facing more legal trouble for allegedly shorting his executive assistant thousands of dollars in wages between 2017 and 2018, later promising to make good on the debt without ever doing so. That’s according to a judgment filed Tuesday by the New York State Department of Labor against Heuermann, which says Heuermann agreed in 2021 to fork over $20,908.10 in pay to the assistant, plus interest, penalties, and damages, for a total of $84,945.84. The filing says Heuermann has paid a little over $16,000 to date, leaving an outstanding balance of $68,560.84—and the DOL is apparently tired of waiting. Heuermann’s former assistant, whose name The Daily Beast is withholding for her privacy, did not respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.