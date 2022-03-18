Detroit Hitman’s Payday Cut to $300 After Botching Murder
BARGAIN BIN
A Michigan hitman agreed to murder a Sterling Heights woman for $10,000, settled for a reduced fee of $2,500 when the target didn’t die, and ultimately wound up with a paltry $300 after surveillance video of the botched hit ended up on Twitter, according to an indictment unsealed in Detroit federal court this week. Andre Sims, 24, is accused of shooting at the unnamed woman’s car seven to eight times, three of which struck her. She survived, which is when Sims’ client, who is not identified in the filing, slashed Sims’ payment. The next day, Sims got a text from the client with a link to a tweet from @CrimeInTheD, which posted CCTV from the victim’s home showing the shooting. The clip was widely picked up by the media, and nearly three weeks later, Sims received a CashApp payment of $300 “as consideration for [his] attempt to kill Victim-1,” says the indictment.