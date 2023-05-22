Accused Idaho Killer Stands Silent Instead of Pleading Not Guilty
ARRAIGNED
Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death as they slept in November, “stood silent” when asked by a judge for his plea during an arraignment hearing Monday. Kohberger reportedly stared forward silently when asked how he wanted to plead, forcing the judge to enter a not guilty plea on his behalf. Kohberger, 28, reportedly spoke only to confirm that he understood the charges levied against him—four counts of first-degree murder and one county felony burglary—and that he could be sentenced to death if convicted. The hearing, held in a packed courtroom inside the Latah County Courthouse, came more than six months after Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Bethany Funke and Xana Kernodle were stabbed to death in a home off campus. Family members of the victims attended the arraignment and were reportedly emotional before it began.