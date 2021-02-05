Kyle Rittenhouse Hires Wesley Snipes’ Tax Lawyer Robert Barnes
DEMOLITION MAN
Accused Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse has hired Wesley Snipes’ former tax attorney to represent him as he fights first-degree murder charges in Wisconsin state court.
“Happy to join the #KyleRittenhouse team,” Robert Barnes tweeted Thursday night, after replacing controversial attorney John Pierce. “Kid's innocent, and everybody knows it.”
Rittenhouse, who lives in Illinois, is accused of traveling across state lines and fatally shooting two men and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last August in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man.
In addition to Snipes, Barnes has represented conspiracy theorist and Infowars founder Alex Jones, as well as eight students from Covington Catholic High School in a 2019 lawsuit against various reporters and news outlets claiming they had been defamed. Barnes is joining Rittenhouse’s defense team as prosecutors seek a $200,000 increase to the teenager’s $2-million bond after he moved to a new address without notifying the court.